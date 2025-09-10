SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

MCD stock opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

