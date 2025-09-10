Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.21. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $284.41. The company has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

