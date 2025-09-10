Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Tenret Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

