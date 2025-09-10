T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,730 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $337,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $618,248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after acquiring an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $627,921,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

