Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.12 and a 200-day moving average of $371.68. The firm has a market cap of $413.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

