Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 637.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,044 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

