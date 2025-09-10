Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,225,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 188,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.12.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.69. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

