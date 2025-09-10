MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $316,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

