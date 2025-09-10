IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,711.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.91. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,174,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

