McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $336.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $231.09 and a twelve month high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

