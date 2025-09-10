Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $604.37 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

