Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $13,094,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 217,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

