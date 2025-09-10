Ransom Advisory Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,046 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,191 shares of company stock worth $12,850,464 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.71 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

