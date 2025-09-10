Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LMT opened at $457.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

