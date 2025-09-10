Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $972,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

