Focus Partners Wealth Has $199.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,963 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $199,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

