Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,263.25 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $536.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,222.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,127.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

