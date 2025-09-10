Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $28.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16,634.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 798,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,062 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 617,284 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

