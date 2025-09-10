Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.56, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,606 shares of company stock valued at $49,581,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

