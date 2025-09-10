Glenview Trust co Sells 494 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $475.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $378.66 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.