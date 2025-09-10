Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $110,209,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $273.48 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.