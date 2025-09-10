Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 244,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,486,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 242,951 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

