Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 108,783 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 984,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 130,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

