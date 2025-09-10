Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after acquiring an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,352,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ELV opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average is $372.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $559.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.