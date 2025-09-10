Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

