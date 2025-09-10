Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $467.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $467.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

