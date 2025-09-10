Integrity Alliance LLC. Purchases 126,601 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,360.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,601 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

