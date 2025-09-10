Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $172,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 203,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,278,378 shares of company stock worth $787,274,967 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Arista Networks stock opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Beyond DIY: Home Depot’s Conquest of the Professional Market
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.