IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arista Networks by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,736,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.