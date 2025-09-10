Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 921 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.54 and its 200 day moving average is $241.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

