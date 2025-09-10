IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a PE ratio of 541.22, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

