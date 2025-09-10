Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $403,000 in CSX Corporation $CSX

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 262,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
