Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE is McAdam LLC’s 7th Largest Position

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Beyond DIY: Home Depot’s Conquest of the Professional Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.