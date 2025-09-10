Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE is McAdam LLC’s 7th Largest Position

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.