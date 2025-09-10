McAdam LLC Has $190.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,455 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises 11.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $190,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after buying an additional 1,772,515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,957,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

