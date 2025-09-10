Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.12.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

