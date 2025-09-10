Focus Partners Wealth Buys 812,145 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,145 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

