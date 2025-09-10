McAdam LLC Purchases 798 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.25 and its 200-day moving average is $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $263.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

