Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 225,638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

