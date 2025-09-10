Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

