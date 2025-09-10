Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.