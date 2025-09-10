Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

