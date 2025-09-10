AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4,248.14 and last traded at $4,244.39, with a volume of 92444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,232.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,148.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,951.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,757.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

