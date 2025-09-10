Ransom Advisory Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,508 BlackRock $BLK

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,106.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,003.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

