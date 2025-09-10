3,088 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.80. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

