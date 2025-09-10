Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $935,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $343,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 221,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $170,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.