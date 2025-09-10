Focus Partners Wealth Has $82.61 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,120 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $82,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1%

PANW stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.