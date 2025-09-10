Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 179,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 625.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 50,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 132,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

