Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12,921.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,779 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

