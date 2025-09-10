NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $1,415,418. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.