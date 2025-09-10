Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DUK opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.